Show Your True Colors

Whether you want to paint the town red, like to hang in a grey area or prefer a party shade of plaid, there’s plenty of exciting events in Milwaukee this week. Honor today’s women, celebrate your age or butch it up with burgers—this week has a little fun for everyone. Check out a quandary from a housebound honey then see this week’s colorful happenings!

Dear Ruthie,

I knew marrying a younger woman would have issues, and I’m experiencing one now. I’m a 35-year-old woman, and she’s 12 years younger. We live, very comfortably, in an apartment. Now, she wants a house. I cannot afford a house, nor can she. (She only works part time.) This is a major argument. How can I keep the peace?

—Far From Homeless

Dear Homie,

Pack that bitch’s bags, stuff a realty flyer in her hand and don’t let the door hit her in the keester. I’m kidding, but if that dame wants a house, tell her to get a second job. This is something that should have been discussed before hitting the altar, but since it’s a source of tension, make some financial goals (long and short term). Working toward these goals should make her feel better for the time being. Once you’re in a better financial spot, you can re-evaluate your future as well as your wants and needs as a couple.

March 4: 50 & Better Support Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): I’m 50 years old, and I like to kick…and stretch…and kick! If you’re old enough to understand that “Saturday Night Live x93 reference, you’re likely old enough to join this social group. Topics addressed during the 6 to 8 p.m. meeting include relationships, family connections and retirement strategies. The meeting is open to everyone 50 and over, but call 414-292-3076 if you’d like more info.

March 5: Butch Bingo at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Butch it up, Mary! Hamburger Mary, that is! HamBingo gets a macho makeover during this fundraiser for Ruthie’s Kennel Club. I’ll yank some balls along with guest bingo caller Mike Wickett of Sports Radio 105.7. Featuring prizes worth hundreds of dollars, the fun starts at 8 p.m. Call 414-988-9324 for reservations, and then get in line to win some kick-ass manly-man prizes.

March 8: International Women’s Day Celebration at The Marcus Center (929 N. Water St.): Free and open to the public, this girl-power gala celebrates the fearless woman in all of us. (OK…maybe not all of us. I don’t know that Rush Limbaugh has a fearless woman inside him…unless he ate one.) Spend the day with amazing women while taking in cultural dances, refreshments and speakers. See iwdmke.org about the 1:30 to 5 p.m. event.

March 8: Castaways Horror Story: Kilts on the Rise at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): What do local hotties wear under their kilts? Find out as you revel in this 3 to 7 p.m. beer bust that includes raffle prizes and drink specials. Local Leather/Levi social group, Castaways M.C., hosts the event where men in kilts receive five free raffle tickets…as well as admiration from onlookers. I love a man in a kilt, but I love a man out of one even more!

March 10: Twisted Red Party at Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.): It’s LGBT Tuesday at the Riverwest Public House…and they’re seeing red (in a good way)! Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers co-sponsors the crimson celebration to raise HIV awareness among women. DJ SIXX brings the music, you bring the fun during the 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. soiree. Slip on your ruby slippers get yourself in the red for this change-of-pace night.

