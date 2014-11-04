Spread Your (Right or Left) Wings and Fly

×

Deepbreaths…deep breaths…Halloween in Milwaukee is over and I can finally relax.Between all the parties, special events and contests, I think I’ve had my fixof candy corn, half-naked nurse costumes, pop-up Halloween stores,pumpkin-spice I.V., and shirtless construction workers, superheroes andcowboys. (OK, in all honesty, I never get tired of shirtless cowboys.) It’stime to hit the holiday road and prepare for Election Day, Turkey Day,Christmas and New Years Eve. Speaking of Election Day, let’s read a recentletter about left versus right, and then we can spread our wings and paint thetown red, or blue…it’s your call.

Dear Ruthie,

I knowit’s hard to believe but my partner is a Republican. I’m a Democrat sincebirth. With all the political ads, campaigning and things, we’ve been arguingregularly for the past few months. I’m starting to think we’re not going tomake it. Is that crazy or what?

—Left-Said Fred

Dear Lefty,

GayRepublicans? You don’t say. I’ve heard tales about the reclusive Log Cabinavengers but I’ve never actually seen one. Up to now, I chalked them up to thelikes of Big Foot, leprechauns and the Tooth Fairy. And by “Tooth Fairy x93 I’mnot referring to my neighbor Gingivitis Joe who has an insatiable fetish forwisdom teeth.

Listen,stud, you clearly knew the guy’s political preference when you met, so don’tlet the heat of a political moment cause issues now. Smart conversations aboutdiffering political views can be healthy, and even entertaining, but not ifthey lead to hardcore arguments and bad feelings. If you’re fighting overissues and candidates, promise each other to simply stop discussing them. Nomore comments about articles, no snide remarks about political ads, no nada. Govote for the candidate of your choice, and shut the hell up. Before you makeany harsh decision, see what life is like when you remove the source ofdiscourse from the relationship. Then, take a photo of your Gay Republicanlover and send it to me, as I’m still not convinced they exist!

November 5: Art Carnival: Epic ’80sat Studio Lounge (2246 S.Kinnickinnic Ave.): Explore your artistic side—or someone else’s—as thispopular night returns to one of Bay View’s swankiest cocktail cockpits. Watchartists at work or create your own masterpiece. Magicians, comedians and moreset the tone for this change-of-pace night that starts at 7 p.m. Expect a $5cover for the crazy, kitschy and kooky Wednesday night.

November 7: #Foreplay:Leather & Lace Party at D.I.X Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): Explore your sinisterand sweet side at the same time. A DJ, dancing, drag queens and more make thisnaughty night a hot new addition to the city’s LGBT lineup of high-energyhappenings. Event-planning group Jonathan Hensley Presents is behind thedebauchery, and considering that Jonathan has some of the sexist legs in town,you’ll want to arrive right at 9 p.m. to catch a glimpse of those hairy mangams!



November7: Ladies Night at Captain Dix (Rainbow Valley Resort, 4124River Road, Wisconsin Dells): Hey ladies, get your drink on in the great upnort, hey! Soak in the rustic charm of this long-running club while enjoying $1off cocktails. Open to all ladies, and those dressed like ladies, the discountsrun 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. with a DJ after 10 p.m.

November 10 & 11: “MovieMusicals x93 at Sunset Playhouse (800 ElmGrove Road): This installment of Sunset Playhouse’s Musical MainStage ConcertSeries celebrates the toe-tapping songs from the movies we enjoy most. Tributesto Disney films and Academy Award winners round out the concert, making it apure delight for all ages. (Yes, I said “pure delight. x93) Call262-782-4430 for show times and tickets, or simply visit sunsetplayhouse.com.

(700 N. ArtMuseum Drive): You voted, ShepherdExpress tallied and now it’s time to party with the cream of Brew City’scrop! Featuring cocktails, music, food and more cocktails, it’s a great nightfor a nominal ticket fee at the door. The event runs 6-10 p.m. and the theme is“Pop Art x93 so dress with a burst of color. Or don’t—we don’t care. Just come,celebrate the winners and have fun. (Did I mention there’d be cocktails?) Fortickets, visit expressmilwaukee.com/bom14

