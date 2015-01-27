Take In the (Social) Scenery

We are a social people. Don’t get me wrong—I hate to generalize but, for the most part, the LGBT community is social and happy to meet folks. (We’re also a very clean people, but I’ll save that for a future column.)

Don’t believe me? Then, shut the hell up and go read Art Kumbalek’s column! Otherwise, let’s check out an email from a reader who wants to join a few social groups. Next, check out all the social activities in this week’s happenings…then go read Art Kumbalek.

Dear Ruthie,

I’d like to join Milwaukee’s leather community. I go to the leather bars but I want to join a leather social group. One problem is that I can’t afford a lot of leather. Harnesses and vests are expensive. Plus, I’m not sure how to get involved with these groups. Help?

—Leather Lover

Dear Daddy, Sir, Boy, Master, Slave or ???

Well, hoist my harness and butter my bottom! Good for you for growing into your own, honey! The leather community isn’t about what items of “leather drag x93 you own. It’s about a spirit of camaraderie and friend- and/or brother-ship. Slap on a pair of Levi’s and a white T-shirt and attend a group’s fundraiser or other event. Ask how you can get involved, and you’ll find that Wisconsin leather groups are always friendly and interested in talking to potential new members.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 29: The Opening of ‘The Fantasticks’ at Theatre Unchained (1024 S. Fifth St.): In collaboration with Broccoli Theatricals, Encore Theater Company presents the longest-running musical in the world. (Take that, Cats!) The production plays for two weeks after the opening, with tickets available at brownpapertickets.com. You can also purchase tickets at the door (general seating is $23), but this longtime favorite is sure to sell out, so get a spot for your keester soon!

Jan. 30: Mr. & Miss Project Q 2015 Pageant at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Project Q members between the ages of 16 and 24 compete in this gender-bending glamour game, including formal wear, talent and question-answer. The free night kicks off when the doors open at 4:30 p.m.; pageant begins at 6 p.m.

Jan. 30: ‘Ruthie’s Redhead Review’ at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Blondes may have more fun but redheads remember it! Join me and my friends Harmony Breeze and BJ Daniels as we honor coppertops everywhere. Two completely different shows at 8 and 9:30 p.m. promise to bring out the fire-crotch in everyone. Drink specials for redheads, as well as karaoke at 10:15 p.m., make this a red-hot way to start your weekend. Call 414-988-9324 for reservations.

Jan. 31: Great Lakes Pet Expo at State Fair Expo Center (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): Have you adopted a furry baby? Are you a certified cat lady? Become the purr-fect party animal during this 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. family friendly event. Last year more than 10,000 animal lovers showed up, enjoying vendors, live music and more! What’s in store this year? More of the same and a fuzzy-wuzzy good time! Adults enter the expo for $6. Kids 13 and under as well as veterans get in for free. See petexpomilwaukee.com for more.

Feb. 3: Milwaukee Area Networking Happy Hour at Cempazuchi Comida Brava (1205 E. Brady St.): The folks at the LGBT Chamber of Commerce invite you (and your co-workers, colleagues, friends and, well, just about anyone) to one helluva happy hour! Get your social groove on during this nifty networking night that runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Join local business owners, managers, community leaders and others, and sample a stiff one while you’re at it. I mean, a stiff drink. Yes…uhm…a stiff drink. A drink.

