Heath Ledger doesn't meet most mags' deadlines

This week, recently-deceased Heath Ledger graces the cover of People magazine – and no other celebrity magazines. Due to an eccentricity of the industry, People goes to press on Tuesday, a day later than all their competitors. Ledger’s death fit in to that brief window that benefits People’s patience. No one else could run a story.

Obviously, this will be one week gossip-minded people spurn the rival rags and buy People. Here is the best of the celebrity news that everyone is going to miss: