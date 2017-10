× Expand Thinkstock

Heaven City in Mukwonago has reopened as Lakeside Supper Club at Heaven City under new ownership. The new menu features steaks, chops, ribs, seafood, Italian classics like lasagna and veal parmesan, and an all-you-can-eat fish fry. Daily specials include prime rib on Saturdays and perch and walleye on Fridays. Currently, they are open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday and lunch Friday and Saturday only.