Holey Moley at Miller Park

× Expand Photo by Rachel Buth

Holey Moley Coffee & Doughnuts is bringing together baseball and glazed goodness! Next time you catch a game at Miller Park, delicious coffee and fresh-made doughnuts will be at your #1 foam fingertips. This is Holey Moley’s second location and fans can find craft cake, yeast-raised and filled doughnuts, fritters and more right behind first base on the Field Level concourse. Also in the works for the season is a secret new specialty doughnut sandwich and Brewers-themed creations.

Holey Moley is Milwaukee’s Third Ward craft doughnut shop founded last July by Joe and Angie Sorge of Hospitality Democracy in partnership with Hawthorne Coffee Roasters’ owner Steve Hawthorne. The establishment strives to offer the best gourmet doughnut and coffee experience in town.

For more information, click here or call 414-308-1616.