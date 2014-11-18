Holiday Folk Fair Features an Array of Cultures

The Holiday Folk Fair International’s 2014 theme is “Celebrate the Culture of the Artisan x93—a very apt description, considering that 53 ethnics groups from around the world will feature their food, art, music and dance heritages with southeastern Wisconsin. This marvelous three-day festival (Nov. 21-23), a program of the International Institute of Wisconsin, features an “Around the World x93 5K Run/Walk on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. that benefits The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County, a Naturalization Ceremony Nov. 21 at 2:30 p.m., and an interdenominational religious service at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 23.

Throughout the weekend, multiple stages will host a variety of music and dance performances by more than 25 cultural groups. Special attractions include performers and artisans representing Canada, Ecuador, Japan, and Ukraine, the Sisters Cities International art exhibit titled “Connect Globally. Thrive Locally. x93, the Wisconsin Woodturners, a display by Old World Wisconsin and a bonsai exhibit. The World Café will feature a wide assortment of delicacies from around the world, including Arab, Bavarian, Czech, Egyptian, Hawaiian, Serbian, Slovak, Thai and Ugandan dishes. And don’t forget about the International Bazaar, which will offer an enjoyable and unique shopping experience.

Explore and support our world’s many important cultural heritages at the Holiday Folk Fair International Friday, Nov. 21 2 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Wisconsin State Fair Park’s Exposition Center (8200 West Greenfield Ave., West Allis). Admission at the gate is $12 for adults, $10 for all military personnel with military ID card, $8 for children ages 6-12 and free for children under the age of five and adults 62 and up.

Attendees that bring either two non-perishable food items or one new, unwrapped toy valued at $5 or more for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County will receive $2.00 off the regular adult admission price of $12.00 on the purchase of up to four regular adult admission tickets.

For more information, visit the fair’s website or call the International Institute of Wisconsin at 414-225-6220.