Holiday Happenings

Here is your final installment for holiday activities going on in the area!

Wednesday, Dec. 31

Splash Studio’s ‘Plastered with Plaster’

Plaster, drink, paint and dance underneath black lights; check out John Kowalczyk’s newest plaster painting, Hour Zero; enjoy complimentary snacks; and take part in a midnight champagne toast at Splash Studio’s New Year’s Eve Party. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the painting session runs 9 p.m.-midnight. Everyone 15 and up is welcome. The $65 covers a 16-by-20-inch gallery-wrapped canvas, all painting supplies and unlimited paint and plaster as well as cake, snacks, glow-in-the-dark dance party, swag and shooter, party hats and favors, champagne toast (for those of age) and a midnight balloon drop. For more information, call 414-882-762 or click here.

ComedySportz’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

Recently named Best Comedy Club in Milwaukee by Shepherd Express readers, ComedySportz continues its long-standing tradition of kicking off the New Year with hilarious shows and no bar close. Held at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., each show will conclude with a New Year’s Countdown (a mock countdown at 9:45 p.m. and a real one at 12 a.m.). For $35, enjoy a free appetizer buffet, soda, all the champagne you can drink and of course, plenty of party favors. Reservations required. For more information, call 414-272-8888 or click here.

Winter Break Fun and ‘New Year’s Eve at Noon’ at Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Looking for child-friendly New Year’s events? Consider taking the little ones to Betty Brinn Children’s Museum’s Be A Maker workshops, which are offered at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 22, 23, 26, 29, 30, 31 and Jan. 2. In addition, the Museum will host a “New Year’s Eve at Noon x93 bash on Dec. 31 from 9 a.m.-noon. Kids can create their own confetti launcher, count down to the big ball drop and celebrate with a juice toast. For more information, call 414-390-5437 or click here.

Free New Year’s Eve Party at Plymouth Arts Center

The Plymouth Arts Center will host its eighth annual New Year’s Eve celebration from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. This free extravaganza will feature live entertainment by The Jamies, Celeste Benzschawel and Elizabeth Cramer as well as food and the nationally acclaimed “Big Cheese Drop x93 at midnight. You have to see the 80-pound decorated cheese wedge amazingly descend from a ladder truck operated by Plymouth Fire Department to believe it. Visitors are welcome to bring an appetizer, dessert or non-alcoholic beverage to share. Complimentary cheese hors d’oeuvres will be available courtesy of Sartori Company and a cash bar will be on hand. For more information call 920-892-8409 or click here.

Harlem Globetrotters

Laugh your way into the New Year with the zany trick basketball team, The Harlem Globetrotters, at the BMO Harris Bradley Center at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. These are some of the greatest athletes on the planet and are guaranteed to bring a smile to everyone’s face. The Globetrotters will be around for autographs, pictures and high fives after each show. For more information, call 414-227-0400 or click here.

Family Celebration at The Domes

Bring the whole family to the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory (otherwise known as The Domes) from 6-9 p.m. For $10 per adult, $5 for ages 4-17 and free for children three and under, enjoy interactive music with The Garlic Mustard Pickers, a magic show, fire eaters, jugglers, dancers, balloon twisters, a photo booth, giveaways and much more. A balloon drop will take place at 9 p.m. For more information, call 414-803-7910 or click here.

The Get Down Dance Party at Turner Hall Ballroom

This all-inclusive $60 event (or $75 for VIP drink special tickets) features an open bar, champagne toast, midnight pizza buffet, party favors and an epic funk and soul dance party to original 45 rpm records played all night long. The fun starts at 9 p.m. and includes a giant balloon drop at midnight. For tickets, call 414-286-3663 or click here.

Toast Around the World Party at Safe House

Celebrate the coming of 2015 in every time zone at Safe House’s annual New Year’s Eve Party. Enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, champagne toasts, roving magic and more starting at 1 p.m. at 779 N. Front St. For more information, call 414-271-2007 or click here.

Ring in the New Year at The Coffee House

Celebrate the New Year at The Coffee House’s acoustic music and spoken-word open mic night, which includes free alcoholic beverages, snacks and noisemakers. Event runs 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave. For more information, call 414-534-4612 or click here.

Thursday, Jan. 1

Polar Bear Plunge

Looking to start out the new year with a bang? Then take an icy dip into Lake Michigan at noon on New Year’s Day at Bradford Beach, 2400 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive. Make sure to bring plenty of warm clothing for afterward. For more information, call 414-321-5000 or click here.

28th Annual Cool Fool Kite Festival

On New Year’s Day, the Kite Society of Wisconsin and Illinois and Gift of Wings will present its “Cool Fool Kite Festival x93 at Veterans Park. This family friendly event is free to the public and starts at 11 a.m. (just prior to the Polar Bear Plunge into Lake Michigan) and runs until about 5 p.m. The Quiet Ice Carvers will be on hand carving great sculptures and also offering ice carving lessons. Brett Williams, also known as the Kite Whisperer, will be around to show everyone how to fly a kite. Free hot chocolate, coffee and snacks will be served compliments of Bella Café; hot food will also available for purchase. For more information, contact Scott Fisher at 414-305-3145 or click here.