Holidazzle Tree Lighting at Bayshore Town Center

Glendale’s Bayshore Town Center (5800 N. Bayshore Dr.) will kick off the holiday season with its annual Holidazzle tree lighting ceremony Saturday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Witness the fantastic 40-foot live Balsam tree illuminate the night and then enjoy the transformed Town Center, featuring hundreds of stunning lights, joyful songs, horse-drawn carriage rides ($5 adults; $2 children) and a visit from Santa Claus.

Ward off the cold with hot beverages from Kilwins, Athleta, Barnes & Noble, Fiddleheads Coffee Roasters and Teavana; or snack on some warm cookies from Potbelly. Spirograph snowflake-making will be held in the mall’s rotunda courtesy of Board Game Barrister, and Barnes & Noble will hold story time at 7 p.m. Samples or special gifts will also be provided by Deerwood Orthodontics, Erehwon Mountain Outfitters, iPic, California Pizza Kitchen and North Shore Bank.

For more information about the family friendly Holidazzle and Bayshore Town Center’s holiday hours, visit bayshoretowncenter.com.