HOLY SHESHAT!

Do you have a "style philosophy" and how does that inform your wardrobe choices?

My style philosophy is simple: be the most accurate representation of yourself you can be. I dress in the moment. I dress for the day, and I don't plan ahead. Sometimes the pressure to wear an item is there, but I'm intuitive with clothing; I wear what I feel like I should be wearing.

I couldn't agree more with that philosophy. What are some of the places / things you draw inspiration from when putting together your ensembles?

I draw inspiration from everything around me. I'm never in one place for long, and I always looking for new places to go, so I find myself being inspired by experiences, colors, music, poetry, and even books.

This outfit brings a lot of color to a typically grey skied season! Tell me about the pieces of this vibrant outfit.

The pantsuit is handmade from a thrift store I frequent. I loved the pattern, and instantly fell in love with it after trying it on. I don't worry about societal rules on how things should look, so I do a lot of print mixing.The sun necklace was found a few years ago while at an antique store. It's very heavy, and at one point had been up-cycled from a belt to its existing form. The shoes are just a pair of men's shoes I thrifted for a dollar.

With the right styling, .50 cents looks like $500, doesn't it? What are some key aspects about this outfit that you enjoy?

I love symmetry, and the attention piercings bring to the face. The fur is real and very vintage. It's a tad controversial to wear, but I love it. It was a gift.

My hair changes often (every two weeks). I find another style, color, or cut to do, but still remain true my personal style and aesthetic.