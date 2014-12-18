I-794 Lake Freeway/Hoan Bridge Project Reaches Halfway Point

× Expand Thinkstock

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will complete the traffic switch for the second stage of construction on the I-794 Lake Freeway/Hoan Bridge project beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19. It will be completed by 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 20. A full closure of the roadway will be in place to allow crews to complete the work. Detours will be posted during the closures.

Once completed, motorists will be able to access westbound I-794 from the Jackson entrance ramp. This new configuration will remain in place until work wraps up on the new structures in the fall of 2015. Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be on the newly reconstructed roadway on I-794 and the redecked portion of the Hoan Bridge.

Construction on the I-794 Lake Freeway/Hoan Bridge project is currently scheduled for completion in late 2015. For updates and additional information, contact Michael Pyritz at 414-313-8003 or michael.pyritz@dot.wi.gov, or click here.