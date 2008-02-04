Interactive Marketing Event

The Milwaukee Interactive Marketing Association is back with a great line-up for 2008, starting with these riveting Social Marketing case studies:

Connecting with Brand Champions Online

Thursday, February 21, 2008

Cocktails & Registration: 5:00 – 5:30

Appetizers & Presentation: 5:30 – 7:00

Eisner Museum

208 N. Water Street

Enthusiasts want to connect online with people who embrace their passions. The most passionate among them, the Brand Champions, are the catalyst that helps build your brand. Meeting the needs of Brand Champions requires thoughtful online strategies that leverage their passion for your brand and provide the tools to influence the online masses.

Drawing on experiences with Trek Bikes, Burton Snowboards, Old Town Canoe, Wolverine and Travel Wisconsin, Bryan Rasch will show how to create an online experience that stays fresh and compelling, and connects site visitors to your brand.

Bryan Rasch, Vice President of Hanson Dodge Creative, heads the Internet Marketing and Development practice and is responsible for setting the firm’s vision for interactive marketing and technology services. Over the years, he has lead major interactive engagements for some of the best active consumer brands in the world, including Nike, VW, RockShox, Necky Kayaks, Ocean Kayaks, Horizon Fitness, President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, 180s and SRAM.

ABOUT HANSON DODGE CREATIVE:

Hanson Dodge Creative is America’s leading design, branding and integrated communications firm focused on the active lifestyle consumer. Over 90 planners, marketers, designers and artists deliver insightful strategies, inspired design and maximum impact to an international portfolio of active lifestyle brands including Trek Bicycle Corporation, Burton Snowboards, Horizon Fitness, Johnson Outdoors, the Wisconsin Department of Tourism and the Saris Cycling Group. Hanson Dodge offers a wide range of strategic and creative services including brand planning, marketing communications consultation and innovative technology solutions. For more information on Hanson Dodge Creative, visit www.hansondodge.com.