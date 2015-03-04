An Interactive Story Exhibition at ArtSpace Gallery

The Racine Art Council ArtSpace Gallery is hosting an interactive walk-through-story exhibit March 6-April 25 that features original artworks based on local author/artist Jeff Levonian’s children’s book, “Sun, Sand, Soccer, and Lake Monster? x93, which showcases animals from the Racine and Milwaukee zoos. Twenty area artists have taken part in the project, providing an original piece of art illustrating their assigned page of the story, which will be displayed together. Mediums include acrylic painting, watercolor, mixed media, stained glass and metal sculpture.

An opening reception with Levonian will be held March 6 from 6-9 p.m. at the Racine Arts Council. “I love the creativity [of the artists]. I could tell them my vision, but it turns out so cool when they use they’re interpretation and they’re more vested in the piece, x93 says Levonian. “They have a say in the visual outcome which makes for an eclectic children’s/art/coffee table book. x93

Each of the original artworks will be up for grabs March 6-April 3 via an online auction. Copies of the book and stuffed toys are available for purchase during the exhibit. All proceeds from the auction, book and toy sales benefit the Racine Arts Council.

“Racine Art Council is supporting my vision so that’s why they’re going to receive all the proceeds raised in this auction, exhibit and from book sales, x93 says Levonian. “Then that money can be used to support other people’s creative ventures. x93

This free, family-friendly exhibition is open Fridays and Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. at the ArtSpace Gallery, 316 S. Sixth St., Racine. Free hourly book readings with Levonian will also be held at the Regency Point Shipping Center Barnes and Noble (2710 S. Green Bay Road, Racine) beginning at 11:30 a.m. For more information, click here.