Kilwins at Bayshore Town Center Hosts Grand Opening Party

Rick Clark and BJ Gruling of Whitefish Bay opened Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge and Ice Cream Saturday, Sept. 20, at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale (5756 N. Bayshore Drive). To celebrate, the couple cordially invites the public to its fall festival themed Grand Opening party this weekend, Oct. 25 and 26. This is the third Kilwins Franchise location in Wisconsin, after Lake Geneva and Madison.

The family friendly event will begin with a ribbon cutting by the Mayor of Glendale at noon on Saturday. Caramel apple decorating will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday and hot caramel ciders and apple pie sundaes will be $1 off the entire weekend. Complimentary samples and treats will also be available both days.

To learn more, visit facebook.com/Kilwinsglendale-bayshore or kilwins.com/glendale-bayshore, call 414-967-4803 or email glendale-bayshore@kilwins.com.