Lakefront Brewery’s Black Friday Brew

For the fourth year in a row, Lakefront Brewery is offering a Black Friday brew. This year's beer is an imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels, and will be available only on Black Friday and only at the brewery at 1872 N. Commerce. It will only be available in 22-ounce bottles, and sales will be limited to four bottles per person, while supplies last. Customers will also receive a free Black Friday pint glass with each bottle purchased.

The brewery will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 28. Beermosas, Stone Creek Coffee, baked French toast and breakfast skillets will be available as well. A live deejay will be playing from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m, followed by local band Brewhouse Polka Kings from 5:30 to 8 p.m.