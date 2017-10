Local stand-up mainstays Kellyz Kellz and D-Rock host an urban comedy showcase every Friday at a relatively new spot for central city night life, Lux Lounge (2712 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.). Doors for the cover-free show open at 7 p.m., and the laughs begin at 8. Kellz and Rock are both versatile enough to work clean or blue, but it may be better to expect humor on the raw side at this 21-plus venue.