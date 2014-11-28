× Expand Mitchell Park Conservatory

Support local businesses by doing your holiday shopping at Local First Milwaukee’s “Buy Local Gift Fair x93 on Saturday, Nov. 30 between 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event, held for the first time at the Mitchell Park Conservatory (The Domes; 524 S. Layton Blvd.), will feature over 50 vendors, including Addicting Pretzels, KP! Toffee, ECE Candles, Plushzilla, Brew City Botanicals, Third Coast Style, Small Shops United, James Steeno Gallery, Martita’s Mixers, MootsSoap, North Point Lighthouse, Sparrow Collective and many, many more. For a full listing of vendors, click here.

The $7 admission includes parking and allows you to visit all three domes (including the “Holiday Show x93 dome). Admission tickets will only be available at the door. Check out Local First’s website, Facebook and Twitter for a $2-off coupon. Happy shopping!