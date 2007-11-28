Love that Smell

The spray is available in aerosol cans.

Fine Points of the Law The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in October that attorney Michael Inglimo did not violate a state regulation that bars a lawyer from having sex “with a current client” because he technically only had sex with a client's wife while the client videotaped the session. According to the judges, the regulation only bans direct sex with the client. (However, the court suspended Inglimo's license based on other grounds.)

The Entrepreneurial Spirit! A price war broke out in November among chain stores in Britain, with Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda vying for customers who want a cheap alcoholic beverage. At press time, Asda was leading by offering a low-end lager for the equivalent of 46 cents a pint, which is less than the cost of colas or bottled water.

Science on the Cutting Edge Babies Out of Order: (1) Amelia Spence, 29, gave birth in Glasgow, Scotland, in October to two babies, one just minutes before the other, but they were not twins. The apparently superfertile Spence, though on contraceptive pills, conceived twice in a three-week period with eggs from successive monthly cycles (a process called “superfetation”). (2) In Cary, N.C., a woman gave birth to twins early in the morning of Nov. 4, one at 1:32 a.m. and the other 34 minutes later, at 1:06 a.m. (after daylightsaving time ended). The prominent Rotterdam Natural History Museum in the Netherlands, which houses more than 300,000 species, announced in October that it was missing a particular one that it fears is dying out: crab lice (pubic hair lice). In a June science journal article, researchers hypothesized that the “Brazilian bikini wax” was partially responsible for the scarcityas the museum's curator said, “Pubic lice can't live without pubic hair.”

Injudicious Judges Pennsylvania Republican Superior Court Judge Michael Thomas Joyce, 58, was indicted in August for fraud in connection with $440,000 he received after his car was nudged (at 5 mph) in a 2001 accident. Joyce claimed that the accident caused neck and back pain so severe as to prevent him from engaging in minor activities such as holding a cup of coffee. But prosecutors said he not only played golf frequently after the accident, but also went scuba diving, renewed his scuba instructor's license, participated in inline skating and went through private pilot training and licensing (50 flights).

Least Competent People In November, Britain's new weatherthemed Cool Cash lottery game was canceled after one day because too many players failed to understand the rules. Each card had a visible temperature and a temperature to be scratched off, and the purchaser would win if the number of the scratched-off temperature was lower than the visible one. Officials said they received “dozens” of complaints from players who could not understand why, for example, minus-5 is not a lower temperature than minus-6.

Recurring Themes (1) In November, yet another person found a suspected live explosive on his property, put it in his car and took it to the local police station (in this case, the man brought a hand grenade to a station in Devon, England). For the record, emergency personnel would rather be told about an explosive than have it brought into their buildings. (2) Once again, a motorist casually traveling on a highway had his vehicle crushed by an airborne cow (this time, near Manson, Wash., in November). The 600-pound cow fell off a cliff and totaled the minivan. The driver, who survived the accident without injury, was quoted in an Associated Press dispatch as repeatedly saying, “I don't believe this.”

Feuds (1) The Catholic archbishop overseeing a convent near Bari, Italy, closed it down in August after the mother superior was attacked and beaten by two nuns who were angry at her authoritarian ways. (2) Ex-parishioner Angel Llavona, who left a phone message for Father Luis Alfredo Rios that criticized one of Rios' homilies, filed a defamation of character lawsuit in September after Father Rios retaliated by denouncing him in front of a congregation in Crystal Lake, Ill. Rios allegedly said, “Should we send (Llavona) to hell or to another parish?”­