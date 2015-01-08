Lucid Hookah Opening

× Expand via lucidmke.com

The SURG Restaurant Group is opening a hookah lounge and event space. Lucid Hookah and Light Lounge are located next to each other at 729 N. Milwaukee and are expected to open by the end of January 2015.

Lucid will feature hookah and a small Mediterranean menu during the day, and become a lounge with dance floor in the evening. The banquet space features a free form lattice ceiling reminiscent of a forest with dramatic color-changing LED lighting and will be available for weddings, parties, and other private events.