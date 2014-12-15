Marcus Restaurant's Cookie Tasting and Bake Sale

Love the holidays, hate the baking? Looking to support a good cause but unsure where to start? You are in luck! Marcus Restaurant Group’s “Dough Ho Ho Cookie Tasting and Bake Sale x93 covers both bases. Try and buy cookies while also supporting the local emergency and transitional living facility Hope House of Milwaukee, for all proceeds ($10 admission fee and cookie purchases) go directly to the nonprofit.

Complimentary cocktail specials, light appetizers, a hot chocolate bar and more will be available. Attendees are also encouraged to vote for their favorite cookie from the top three finalists in the Dough Ho Ho Cookie Contest.

The “Dough Ho Ho Cookie Tasting and Bake Sale x93 runs Wed., Dec. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Monarch Lounge in the Hilton Milwaukee City Center (509 W. Wisconsin Ave.). For more information, click here. RSVP is required; email marketing@marcushotels.com.