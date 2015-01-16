Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Closures

×

The City of Milwaukee’sgovernment offices and the Milwaukee County Housing Division, which includesRental Assistance/Section 8 offices and phone lines, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 19 in observance of the Dr. Martin LutherKing Jr. holiday.

The Department ofPublic Works services and parking restrictions will be affected as follows:



Garbage, Recycling and Self-Help Centers

There will be no garbage or recycling pick-up on Monday, Jan.19



Self-Help Centers will be closed Monday, Jan. 19

City residents can checkonline for their next scheduled garbage and recycling pick-ups here.



Parking Enforcement

No parking meter enforcementon Monday, Jan. 19



No overnight parkingenforcement on Sunday night into Monday morning (Jan. 19 from 2 to 6a.m.) and Monday night into Tuesday morning (Jan. 20 from 2 to 6 a.m.)



Overnight parkingenforcement resumes on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (Jan. 21from 2 to 6 a.m.)



Tow Lot

Closed on Monday, Jan. 19



Milwaukee Water Works

The Customer Service Center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 19



24-hour drinking water service and Emergency Control Center: 414-286-3710



Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill online. For automatedaccount information, please call 414-286-2830.



