If there’s one thing that America hates, it’s lawyers. Or prescription drug companies who jack up prices. Or me.

Nearly all three of those were embarrassed by the New York Times over the past two weeks, when Eli Lily law firmPepper Hamilton emailed confidential memos to reporter Alex Berenson instead of her similarly named co-counsel Bradford Berenson. The internet, it seems, is really hard.

The perfectly-disastrous email outlined billion-dollar settlement talks with the federal government over marketing its most profitable drug, Zyprexa, sans approval. I can only imagine that the ads touted the drug’s awesome 27-point Scrabble value.

Eli Lily will retain it’s seasoning-named lawyers despite the mix up. Emails to Pistons shooting guard Rip Hamilton were not returned.

NCAA Men’s Mea Culpa of the week: “We’re sorry those two stories on plagiarism were, in fact, plagiarized.” –[Texas Tech] Daily Toreador 2/5/2008

Extra special bonus poorly worded headline: “British toddler better after swallowing detergent” – Reuters 2/8/2008