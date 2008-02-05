Mea Culpa Super Tuesday: YoMomma Bin Barack edition

With the astute political climate that surrounds today's Super Tuesday everybody-but-Wisconsin's primary extravaganza, it's hard not to begin thinking about where your own vote might go. By now, you've read the endorsements: The Times (NY) went with McCain and Clinton, The Times (LA) went with McCain and Obama. Now all you need is the opinion of The Independent, weekly of New York's exceedingly posh Hamptons community. Editor Rick Murphy weighs in, via attempted satire:

Oh dear.

The unbelievably racist humor piece was disavowed by owner Jerry Della Femina, who claims not to have seen the piece before going to print. And who wouldn't need to see the ramblings of an editor who could write this gem, before it went to print?

"You see, part of my strategy of becoming our first black president is to deny that I am black unless I am campaigning in Harlem. The truth is, I don't know many black people, but my advisors have drafted a strategy to reel in the black vote:

1)Call everyone 'Brother.' Blacks, I am told, do this, even if their real brothers are mostly in jail.

2) Talk Jive. Brothers want to hear jive. During my speech I told the crowd 'We be, you know, sick of whitey supressin' and congestin' so, you know, we won't denigrate or sophisticate but emulate and populate, you know, the system is, like, broken y'all."

It's strange - I've written about a mea culpa each week for about a year now, and Rick Murphy is the first person who undeniably can't say he didn't know what he was doing was wrong. The article continues:

"'...The New York Times covered it, but they are so afraid of saying something racist they twisted my words around and reported: 'Yesterday, in Harlem, YoMama articulated his vision of a new America, an America with less congestion, a country free of drug use, a world without segregation.'" [Emphasis added].

All that racism not working out for you? How about an inevitable�tinge of sexism?

"Ultimately, if she gets too close, one of my New York advisers has advised me to 'Bitch slap that ho.' White women, I am told, like that."

It's always nice to see how the other half lives.

The Independant ran a front page apology in this weeks issue.