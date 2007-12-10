MeaCulpa Monday: Montel Williams

×
On Monday Montel Williams’ publicist offers to have the mustachioed talk-show host apologize on air to 17-year-old Courtney Scott, after threatening to blow her up. Williams, whose tact is rivaled only by his hair growth, had walked out of an interview with the high school intern for the Savanna Morning News early last Saturday. Hours later, Scott went to cover a separate story - on gingerbread houses - at the same hotel the shiny-headed TV personality was staying. Williams was less than amused to see Scott a second time:
“'Don't look at me like that. Do you know who I am? I'm a big star, and I can look you up, find where you live and blow you up”Nine times out of ten, if you have to ask “Do you know who I am,” the answer is “You are an ass, and no.” But the real meat of the quote, of course, is his threatening to bomb someone. Is it a stretch to call him Goatee McVeigh? A Morning News staff editorial questioned how contrite Williams would have been if he only apologized via his proxy. He was probably working on his show's last episode, Couples in Crisis: Explosive Anger. Explosive anger? He's got that down.