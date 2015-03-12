Metal Fashion Show at Kochanski’s

× Expand Thinkstock

Metal may not be the first type of music many associate with fashionable attire, but at least a couple of Milwaukee designers want to counter that preconception. Jennifer Botcher of Firewalk Threadz and Danielle Strampp of Suture Couture will be showing off their latest collections at (why not?!) Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall (1920 S. 37th St.), 8 p.m., March 21.

The emphasis will be on clothes for sartorially forward female metal heads, but some dudes will figure in among the models, of whom there will be at least 15. Following the showing off of the togs will be tunes by local black metal practioners Haelm and Black Frost. At $6 admission, it's cheaper than a trip to the next nearest Fashion Week, too.