Mia Famiglia in Hales Corners has closed, and its chef is working to open a new restaurant in Waukesha this spring. Tom White Jr. says the new restaurant at 225 South St. will have a condensed menu of small plates, sandwiches and seasonal items. The location will also house a large production kitchen for Mia Famiglia's commercial line of products that includes pastas and sauces. White is remodeling the kitchen and dining room and hopes to seat 60 to 70 diners.