Milwaukee Bubblers Bring Bubble Soccer to Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bubblers, Inc., launched an Indiegogo fundraising campaign to raise $12,000 to bring the sport of “Bubble Soccer x93 to Milwaukee and greater Southeast Wisconsin. A launch party will be hosted at Café Benelux (436 N. Broadway) on Oct. 29. Tournament play begins 2015.

Bubble Soccer has players competing in a modified game of soccer, wearing bubble suits covering them from head to thigh. Each 30 minute game features five players per side and no goal-keepers. Originating in Norway in 2011 this sport has grown in popularity and demand worldwide, with spectators and players roaring with laughter at the comic results.

Jillian Imilkowski, Milwaukee Bubblers co-founder, says, “It’s your chance to be a human wrecking ball without getting hurt! x93

Milwaukee Bubblers will offer Bubble Soccer tournament style play (teams register), monthly public drop-in games (individuals sign up in advance and day-of), private rental (birthdays, non-profit events, parties, etc.) and corporate team building. Private and corporate events now booking through website.

Games will be held in a variety of locations, including the Milwaukee School of Engineering Kern Center, local parks and corporate locations.

To help bring the sport to Milwaukee, you can visit their fundraising page and make a donation to get this thing rolling.