Milwaukee Listed as a Top City for Single Women

For all the single ladies, DatingAdvice.com has offered some help by putting together a list of the top 15 cities with the highest concentrations of single men. It just so happens that Milwaukee comes in at 11, with 101,368 bachelors on the market. No longer can we ask where have all the men gone, as we apparently have a plethora in our own backyard! (Though, ironically, the study doesn't guarantee these men are all angels.)

DatingAdvice.com tapped into the population data of major U.S. cities to create its “15 Top Cities for Single Women x93 list, pulling the total numbers, the percentage of men, the percentage of women and the amount of single men compared to the amount of single women.

Milwaukee is credited for its love of sports (Go Brewers!), dairy products (cream puffs, anybody?) and indoor water parks (we must have somewhere to escape during the cold winters!) as well as its affordable housing (definitely a plus), unique eateries (from casual to fancy for any kind of date) and, of course, the lovely Lake Michigan (can you say romance?).

Wondering which city is filled with the most single men? Ranked first is Columbus, Ohio, with 137,281 single men, followed by Boston, Massachusetts (121,292) and Seattle, Washington (118,412). Also included are El Paso, Texas, Portland, Oregon, Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, D.C.