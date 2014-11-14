Milwaukee Steakhouses Get National Honors

Two Milwaukee steakhouses were named to OpenTable's Diners' Choice Top 100 Steakhouses in America list this week: Five O'Clock Steakhouse and The Capital Grille. To determine which restaurants made the list, OpenTable, a restaurant reservation website, analyzed 5 million diner reviews for more than 20,000 steakhouses across the country. Milwaukee has a plethora of steakhouses, so it's not surprising that the city is well represented.

“We are truly honored to be considered amongst the country's top 100 steakhouses, x93 says Five O'Clock's manager Stelio Kalkounos. “We are thrilled to share the success with our fellow Milwaukee restaurant, Capital Grille. x93