Mitchell Park Domes ‘Poland Under Glass’

We've made it through the exciting (and busy) holiday season, but that doesn't mean the fun has come to an end! Our beloved city plans to infuse Polish sights, sounds and smells into The Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) on Saturday, Jan. 17 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Presented by Polanki, the Polish Women’s Cultural Club, “Poland Under Glass x93 will feature a wide array of Poland traditions, from folk arts like wycinanki (paper cutting) and szopka (Christmas crèches) to adult and children folk dancers to pierogi- and kielbasa-making demonstrations. Handcrafted items will be available for purchase, including Boleslawiec pottery and Polish Santa Clauses. Food and drink will include Polish sausage sandwiches, Polish beer and Paczkis, Polish doughnuts traditionally made to use up lard, sugar and eggs before the Christian observance of Lent. After enjoying a Paczki, kids can take part in craft making, listen to storytellers and learn the Polish versions of their names.

Admission to “Poland Under Glass x93 for adults 18 and over is $7; Milwaukee County Seniors with ID, persons with disabilities, students of any age with ID and youth age 6-17 are $5. Children five and under are admitted for free. For more information about the event, click here.

Schedule:

Pierogi Demonstration @ 9:30 a.m.

Polish Sunday School Children’s Choir @ 11 a.m.

Kielbasa Demonstration @ 11 a.m.

Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble @ 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Syrenka Children's Polish Folk Dance Ensemble @ 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.