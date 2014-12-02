Modern American Cuisine at Meraki

× Expand Meraki (via Facebook)

Former Blue Jacket chef Chad Meier is opening Meraki in December. The casual fine dining restaurant and bar at 939 S. 2nd St. will feature a small menu of modern American cuisine with global influences. Plates will be listed in order of size, not in categories, such as appetizer or entree, allowing diners to customize their experience. Menu items will change at least weekly, depending on what's available and in season. The drinks menu will offer house cocktails, five beer taps, wine and non-alcoholic cocktails.

The building, formerly a local union office for Allen Bradley, has been extensively remodeled and features a lounge with plush upholstery and a separate dining area. Dark wood, custom stained glass and crystal light fixtures surround the open kitchen.