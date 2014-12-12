Your Mother is Doing What at Brenner Brewing Co.?

× Expand Your Mother Dances / Via Facebook

After a two-year hiatus, Your Mother Dances (YMD) is holding a hot fundraising burlesque party to help produce their upcoming May show, Back in Black (and purple) . The cabaret-style Burlesque Blowout! , scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 13 from 8-10 p.m. at Brenner Brewing Co. (706 S. Fifth St.), will feature a full array of modern dance, tap and burlesque performances that will definitely warm you up!

Emceeing the show is Milwaukee’s premiere live-singing drag performer Dora Diamond. In addition, Brenner Brewing’s founder Mark Brenner shared on the brewery’s Facebook page, “If several incredibly talented and sexy professional dancers aren't your thing, there will be a special Purple Rain Strip Tease done by yours truly. x93 There will also be a silent auction, beer, wine and cookies.

Tickets are $20 for general public and $15 for students and can be purchased here. All proceeds will support YMD’s upcoming Back in Black (and purple) show, tentatively scheduled for May 7-10, 2015, at the UW-Milwaukee Mitchell Hall Studio Theatre 254 (3203 N. Downer Ave.). To learn more about the Burlesque Blowout! and YMD, click here.