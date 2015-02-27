Neither Here Nor There Episode 1

Neither Here Nor There is a comedy podcast with a linear storyline, original music and sound work, comic art, and an upcoming live show coming to a bar near you.

NHNT tells the story of Dante Davis, a ne'er-do-well twenty-something who gets into a motorcycle accident and finds himself in a coma. In retrospect, he probably should've stayed in his underwear playing videogames and drinking beer the day it happened.

Content advisory- Explicit language.

Dante Davis, the ne'er-do-well hero of our story.

When he awakens, he meets George, the frog demon who runs the halfway house in limbo.

George, Dante's landlord in limbo.

George is a friendly, eager to please frog demon who runs the halfway house in limbo. George shows Dante the ropes, and introduces him to the rules of limbo. He takes Dante to the Devil's Cantina, where he meets The Devil.

The Devil, socks and sandals and all.

The Devil is a working class, down on his luck, blue collar guy just trying to make ends meet and keep his ex wives off his back. He is wily and clever, and always holds the upper hand, even when it seems like he's already folded.

The story follows Dante, George, and The Devil, while Dante's girlfriend, Laura, tries to figure out how to reach him back on Earth. There are an assortment of dead celebrities and demons (played by Milwaukee comedians and voice actors) who also make appearances, trying to lure Dante onto the wrong path in his interesting new world.

It's not heaven, it's not hell, it's not beyond or below, it's Neither Here Nor There. Start the journey below, and check back for episode 2 next month.