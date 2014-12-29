New Chef at Sheridan’s

× Expand via Trip Advisor

Sheridan's (5133 S. Lake Drive) has hired a new executive chef. Joe Schreiter previously worked for the Bartolotta Group as executive chef of Joey Gerard's/Miss Beverly's in Greendale, where he worked with Adam Siegel to create a nostalgic supper club menu. Before that, he worked at Bacchus and The Harbor House.

Schreiter has launched a new dinner menu at Sheridan's. Starters include chicken confit with warm frisee salad and fingerling potatoes, beer steamed mussels, and warm winter bruschetta with pickled butternut squash and goat cheese. A small selection of sandwiches and salads is available as well as branzino, braised short rib pasta, and scallops with grilled romaine.