New in Tosa: Corner Bakery

The first Corner Bakery Cafe in Wisconsin will open Oct. 20 in the Mayfair Collection, 11500 W. Burleigh. The cafe is a fast casual restaurant chain serving breakfast, lunch and dinner plus an assortment of bakery items and coffee drinks. Sandwiches, salads, pastas and sweets make up a majority of the menu, including rotating seasonal offerings.

Corner Bakery Cafe is celebrating the opening with prizes and giveaways. Similar to opening day promotions at other chains, the first 100 customers to come in at 7 a.m. will receive a travel mug with free daily refills for one year. There will also be weekly drawings during the first month of operation for free grilled panini sandwiches for a year.

The local franchise group is owned and operated by brothers Dimitri and Peter Dimitropoulos. They plan to open a total of 10 Corner Bakery Cafes in the Milwaukee and Madison areas in the next five years.