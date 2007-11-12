Expressive Hotel Management

Could you describe or explain the Guest Expressions campaign?

For the entire year, from July 2007 through July 2008, there will be small easels with sketch pads and charcoal throughout the lobbies, bars and in every guest room in the hotel. The local community has an opportunity to appreciate and become involved in the campaign by submitting their own work of art to the hotel. People from all over the countryin fact, the worldwhen they stay at the hotel, have the opportunity to participate as well. This way they know that the arts are important to Milwaukee. For the first 2,000 guest expressions, we will donate a dollar to the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design.

And why did the InterContinental Hotel undertake the campaign?

Gallery Night, especially summer Gallery Night, has become an important event in Milwaukee. With our own new gallery we wanted to become involved as well. But that wasn`t enough, as we wanted some entity in the city to work with involving the arts. Since so many artists and art galleries in the city have ties to MIAD, we decided to plan this in cooperation with them. The InterContinental Hotel feels we have to sustain the vital arts community Milwaukee has. It starts at that level with studentsto ensure that there will be Gallery Night for years to come.

Why do you feel the arts are so important to Milwaukee?

We need to let others know the arts, the entire arts community, sets Milwaukee apart from other Midwest cities. Milwaukee has so much to offer: a worldclass symphony and ballet company, a beautiful art museum on the lakefront, theater groups and numerous art galleries. We need to draw attention to the artsall of thembecause it does make Milwaukee unique. We are proud to be in Milwaukee, and our location in the city benefits from all the arts groups surrounding the hotel. We wanted to be able to support and give back to them.

So what happens at the end of the year, the end of the Guest Expressions campaign?

All that`s in the planning stages yet, but we do know next summer on Gallery Night we will be making mosaics from all the artwork we receive, and then we`ll be auctioning them off, with the proceeds going to MIAD. Since we have famous guests from time to time, we hope their artwork will be included. An art contest will be involved as well, with another unique event. We hope everyone takes the time this year to come in, enjoy the property and participate with his or her own art.