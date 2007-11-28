Fearless Author

Listening to Lambrecht talk about her full-bodied short stories is nearly as good as watching the narrative somersault off the pages. Her energy, passion and confidence greet you like personal welcome mats.

How has writing A Sackful of Quarters changed your life? Writing it gave me the opportunity to make use of all the richness that true women inspire in the fictional life. The men [in the book] aren't all heroes or all villains. This also helps me appreciate the richness [of life]. It has been a blessing to know that what I've done has the ability to do thatand if you can do that once in your lifetime, then that is enough.

How does the term “baby boomer” suit you? I have made a career as a homemaker, put myself through college and got straight A's. I was a preschool teacher, inspired by Maria Montessori, and a preschool director. I retired at 46, moved to Wisconsin (from Southern California) and took a job as a third-shift admitting clerk. After seven years, I retired and then worked as a credit manager for J.C. Penney. I even sold loincloths at beach stores in California and wrote a children's column in Mukwonago. When my interest or the need wanes, you just make life what you want it to be.

What gets your goat? Hypocrisy combined with apathy. I believe in walking the walk and talking the talk.

What is the fuel that propels your car? Health problemsyou wouldn't know it, but I have agoraphobia. But by the grace of God and prayer, it doesn't stop me from living. When my fuel gauge seems used up, I pray to recharge. Maybe I am the Van Gogh of writing. I just don't give upbecause if you do, you don't know what might have happened if you tried.

What are you afraid of? I fear nothing. … Fear stops so many people. If you let fear stop you, you can't live your life; you don't have anything to write aboutno story to tell.­