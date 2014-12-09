Home For The Holidays @ The Center

For the second year, the Florentine Opera Company is presenting @ The Center, a series of inexpensive salon-style concerts by the Florentine Studio Artists at the company’s easy-to-love home at 926 E. Burleigh St. Soprano Julie Tabash of St. Louis, tenor Aaron Short of Kansas City, Mo., and baritone Pablo Siqueiros of San Diego are back, joined by mezzo-soprano Lindsay Metzger of Mundelein, Ill. The quartet shares thoughts on Milwaukee and Home for the Holidays , their Dec, 19-20 concert @ The Center.

Julie Tabash:

We sing for all kinds and sizes of audiences, from a dozen people in a living room to thousands in Uihlein Hall. I most enjoy speaking with people after performances who sometimes have never heard opera in their entire lives. The things that impress me most about Milwaukee are the kindness of its citizens and their dedication to the arts. I don’t believe a weekend has passed when there hasn’t been an opportunity to see a play or hear a concert. @ The Center concerts are like performing in my own living room. We’re doing what we love most in a place that is truly like home to us. Home for the Holidays is my favorite. In a profession that keeps me away from home most of the year, singing the carols I was brought up on is as comforting to me as to those who attend.

Lindsay Metzger:

In addition to opportunities to sing in main stage productions, I love having a relationship with a company. In my few months here, I’ve come to realize there is support for the arts in Milwaukee that rivals any major city. People really care about what we do. @ The Center gives a glimpse at the variety of performances the Florentine presents. Home for the Holidays is a vast variety of holiday favorites, some a little non-traditional. We sing as a quartet, often a cappella, and connect on an intimate level you don’t always see on the opera stage.

Aaron Short:

My favorite part of working as a Studio Artist is going into the community, giving concerts at places like Colectivo and the Milwaukee Art Museum. I absolutely love Milwaukee. It’s amazing how much support there is. The arts culture is incredibly strong. People really seem to cherish the arts. @ The Center gives people a taste not only of opera but of cabaret music, folk music and, of course, holiday music from secular to sacred in English, Spanish and other languages.

Pablo Siqueiros:

I enjoy most the relationships we’re able to build with fellow singers, audience members, donors, even children. There’s always someone with whom to share your story. I have come to embrace this city as my own. People are genuine and kind. The arts are vibrant and thriving. And who doesn’t like a good dose of sports, cheese and beer? @ The Center is an integral part of the Florentine mission to engage the community. Many people are intimidated by opera and this provides an approachable atmosphere. Home for the Holidays feels like we’re inviting you into our living room on a cold winter night.