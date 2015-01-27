Raw and Real Black Radio

× Expand Homer Blow / via Facebook

If you hear a booming baritone on Milwaukee’s AM dial say before a commercial break “We’ll be right black, x93 instead of “We’ll be right back, x93 you probably have Homer Blow filling your ears. As air talent and management at WNOV AM 860, Blow has been a multifaceted fixture in the city’s African American community for more than two decades. Before becoming one of the most recognizable voices on Milwaukee airwaves, he had already established himself as a club DJ and concert promoter. His work with WNOV has given him entrée into other entrepreneurial and philanthropic ventures that allow adults a place to vent online (blowradio.com) and give children a kind of surrogate uncle figure through Homer Blow’s Annual Birthday Party For The Kids. Off the Cuff got Blow to open up about his status as one of Milwaukee radio’s men about town.

How long have you been involved in Milwaukee radio?

Twenty-five years. I’ve been DJing big clubs and hosting major concerts before I got into radio, so I would say it was a natural progression.

What precipitated the development of your own Internet radio station, blowradio.com, apart from your involvement at WNOV?

In 2008, WNOV underwent a change of ownership, and with me loving what I do, I had already been researching online radio and its continued growth. It’s the perfect opportunity to put my online dreams into motion.

You play a lot of great ’80-’00s R&B and hip-hop on Blow Radio, but what distinguishes your talk show there, apart from its uncensored nature, from any other programming in the city?

I’ve never been afraid of giving people an outlet to speak, whether they agree with me or not. This is conveyed to anyone willing to sponsor the show, that our true freedom of speech is followed and abided by on Blow Radio. In other words, I don’t do scripted shows or interviews. It’s all raw and real!

What’s the most unusual topic to have come up on your show, and how did you handle it?

Doing interviews with people who were wanted by the police. They presented me and the listeners with their defense. I’m talking faces on billboards who alleged they were being framed by the police. And they proved their cases and won their freedom, including the first public outing of the police officer who got convicted of sodomizing people they arrested. I let them speak freely.

What issues that you discuss on your show seem particularly relevant to Milwaukee’s African American population that may not be as prominent elsewhere in the U.S.?

Bringing the black man and fathers back into our community and into our children's lives. Also, supporting each other and bridging the gap between the young and the old.

You’re also known for your work with children, such as your annual Birthday Party For The Kids. What nurtured this softer side of you?

It’s not a softer side of me. It’s me! For 20 years now with no major corporate sponsor—I’d love to have some, but it hasn’t happened—I’ve still provided a day of free fun, food, and over $2,000 in toys and bikes that I give away. It’s all for the kids.

How would you like to be remembered as a broadcaster and man about Milwaukee?

A true, loving husband; a father; friendly, helpful, supporting, funny, caring, someone who helped to make a difference in our city and in the community.