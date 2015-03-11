Open House at Future Roots Aquaponics Farm

Nobody feels the effects of extreme weather such as drought, flooding and above-normal temperatures quite like Wisconsin farmers. Though accustomed to skillfully adapting and finding solutions when the unpredictable occurs, climate change poses a hearty challenge to traditional agriculture practices and it is forcing farmers to adopt compensating measures that have high input costs, inevitably impacting numerous aspects of their farming operation and crop output.

In response to this, a new generation of farmers is working hard to hone sustainable solutions to help counteract decreases of crop production due to inclement weather. One such exploration that has gained popularity in the past decade is aquaponics, a food production system that combines traditional aquatic animal farming (aquaculture) and soilless plant cultivation (hydroponics) to create a symbiotic relationship between plants and fish that helps both thrive and grow. Aquaponic operations are completely organic, self-sustaining and non-dependent on seasons or weather for ideal growing conditions, which introduces more control into growing crops. In addition, there is no need for crop rotation or biodiversity, and production yields per area are significantly higher.

How does it work? Fish waste is converted into nutrients for the plants by organic bacteria and the plants filter and clean the water that is then recirculated back to the fish tanks. The beauty of this is that it uses between 90-98% less water than traditional agriculture and can be utilized on a small scale for residences or for commercial production on large farms.

Wisconsin is embracing aquaponics, with roughly a dozen or so aquaponic operations in our state. One of the handful located nearby is New Berlin’s Future Roots Farm, which is hosting an open house titled “Four Season Farming in Wisconsin: Fresh, Locally Grown Produce x93 on Saturday, March 21 from 1-4 p.m. at its urban greenhouse, 19555 W. Lincoln Ave. Free to the public, this informational opportunity offers everyone a chance to see and learn about aquaponics and hydroponics firsthand.

Future Roots Farm believes that high-quality, local food should be available to everyone year-round and wants to share how aquaponics is one viable method for providing fresh, area-grown produce in any climate. This specific farm, which has four closed-loop aquaponic and hydroponic systems, raises yellow perch and tilapia and grows several lettuces, Swiss chard, lacinato kale, pac choi, tender salad greens and herbs. All produce is grown from organic seeds with organic methods: no genetic modifications, no antibiotics, no chemical pesticides, herbicides or fungicides.

For more information about Future Roots Farm and its open house, call 414-617-7091 or email info.futureroots@gmail.com.

Additional local aquaponic farms include Sweet Water Organics, Growing Power and Central Greens. Informational events and tours are held often; visit their websites for up-to-date information.