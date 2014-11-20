Packers Make an Appearance in Pitch Perfect 2

Just heard the news that Packers players Clay Matthews, David Bakhtiari, T.J. Lang, Don Barclay and Josh Sitton make an appearance as an a cappella vocal group in the upcoming movie Pitch Perfect 2 (with a title like that, I’m not surprised no Brewers are involved). When it comes to the Packers and movies, who can ever forget Brett Favre’s curious performance in There’s Something About Mary ? I don’t want to say the Ol’ Gunslinger was a bit wooden, but I heard instead of makeup for Brett, they had to use varnish.

So congratulations to our new Packer movie stars, who looked pretty good a couple weeks ago when they appeared in The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Cutler .