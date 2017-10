× Expand Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images Sport

Wisconsinites were disappointed that they didn't get to see their beloved Packers play in the Superbowl, but they did get to see them perform... During a commercial spot for Pitch Perfect 2. It'd have been preferable to see Clay Matthews feeding Tom Brady dirt, we got to see him bickering with Rebel Wilson. Clay did give female Packer fans what they were sorely missing, hamming it up and showcasing his famous guns.