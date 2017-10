× Expand Cathedral Square Park via Travel Wisconsin

Mazen Muna, owner of the Dogg Haus restaurants in Milwaukee, plans to open PhantomBar in spring of 2015.

The space on Cathedral Square Park at 780 N. Jefferson St. will be ultramodern and sleek, according to Muna, and will focus on craft cocktails and wine with a small menu of light appetizers. The space is being remodeled, including the 1,000-square-foot covered patio that will have its own bar and can be utilized throughout the year.