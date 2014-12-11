× Expand Orcanine Abbey / Via Tumblr

On Friday, Dec. 12, Orcanine Abbey (1718 N. First St., Studio 5N2) will host a pop-up gallery that pays tribute to indie arts patron saint Patti Smith and her contemporaries. The show opens Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and will also feature music recitals by The Naima and Mississippi Sawyer.

Titled “Ego vs. Rant, x93 Lamont Smith’s debut solo art exhibition features visual works influenced by abstract and pop-art, giving an esteemed nod to the late ’70s and early ’80s New Wave scene of New York City. The gallery announcement says Smith’s exhibit “attempts to distill the overwhelming immediacy of desire many people feel to get their point across x93 and “find a murky area between guerrilla art and fine art. x93