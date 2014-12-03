Portland’s Wy’east Pizza Opens in Washington Heights

× Expand Serious Eats

Wy'east Pizza, a popular pizza truck from Portland, Oregon, is moving to Washington Heights and opening a permanent location at 5601 W. Vliet in the former Papa Joe's Pizza space. Husband and wife co-owners Ann Brock and James Durawa are from the Milwaukee area and moved back to home last year, bringing their popular Wy'east pizza with them.

Pizzas are similar to Neopolitan or New York style thin crust with long-fermenting dough and high oven temperatures. They will be available for dine-in or take out.