'Preacher Man' Movie Screens on Saturday

Milwaukee movie producer/director C.L. Woodson III's latest feature, Preacher Man , may be cinema's first gospel comedy murder mystery. If not, it likely has little competition in its niche. The story of a young pastor's misadventures seeking the killer of his preacher uncle premiered locally last month, but it's back for two screenings this Saturday, March 14, at Latvian Hall, 8845 W. Lynx Ave. (three blocks South of Mill Road, off 84th St.). Doors open at 2:15 p.m. for a 3 p.m. showing. A 7 p.m. presentation follows with doors opened 35 minutes in advance.

No tickets will be sold on premises, but they may be purchased at Ronnie's Barbershop (3714 W. Center St., 447-9927) and Mr. J's Lounge (4610 W. Fond du Lac Ave., 573-5826). They may also be purchased online here for the afternoon show or here for the evening screening. Paypal purchasers are advised to bring their receipts as tickets. Snacks will be available, so hungry patrons should bring extra cash.