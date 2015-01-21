Pub Club to Open on Old World Third

× Expand Thinkstock

A hybrid restaurant and late night club spot called The Pub Club will open Jan. 23 at 1103 N Old World Third St. in the former Suite nightclub space. Owners of Suite Jake and Seth Dehne entered into a partnership with MKE Sports and Entertainment, the group that owns the Milwaukee Wave and The Rock sports complex in Franklin to open The Pub Club.

The space will do double duty: first as a restaurant and bar before 10 p.m., and then reconfigured late night for more dancing and lounge space that will accommodate 150 people. The menu features a large section of shareable appetizers, salads, sandwiches and mains with an emphasis on upscale bar classics like smoked chicken wings, cheese and sausage platter and crab stuffed tilapia.