Public Hearing Addressing Future of I-94 EW Corridor in Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Southeast Region office in Waukesha will hold a public hearing to discuss the location, design and environmental aspects of proposed improvements on I-94 between 16th Street and 70th Street in Milwaukee County. The planned work will reconstruct the roadway and interchanges linking the Marquette Interchange and the Zoo Interchange. Interested persons are urged to attend to ask questions and provide testimony.

The first hearing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 3 from 3-7 p.m. at the Tommy Thompson Youth Center at the Wisconsin State Fair Park, Gate #5 and the second Thursday, Dec. 4th from 5-8 p.m. at Marquette University High School, 3401 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about the proposed improvements and provide input. Project maps and other information will be on display and WisDOT staff will be available to explain the proposed improvements and answer questions.

The meeting facilities are wheelchair accessible. Hearing impaired persons needing assistance may call the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System (dial 711). For additional information about the proposed improvements, contact the WisDOT project supervisor, Jason Lynch, at 414-750-1803 or Jason.lynch@dot.wi.gov.