× Expand Red Lion Pub / Facebook

The Red Lion Pub has opened in the space formerly housing Brocach Irish Pub at 1850 N. Water.

Styled as a British soccer pub, Red Lion's menu includes pub favorites like Welsh rarebit, meat pies, bangers and mash, pasties and fish and chips. Brunch is also served, featuring Scotch eggs, smoked salmon hash and a chip butty.

The managing partners of Red Lion Pub also own Red Rock Saloon, McGillycuddy's and Three Lions Pub, collectively.