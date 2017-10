A casual Thai and Japanese fusion restaurant called Rice N' Roll Bistro will be opening in early 2015 at 1953 N. Farwell in the former House of Corned Beef spot.

Owners and chefs Tony Karaneekit and J.J. Lertsinsongserm, both from Thailand, have previous experience cooking in Chicago and Manhattan before coming to Milwaukee. The menu will feature hand rolled sushi and Thai dishes at affordable prices to attract local college students.